Tetris Effect Soundtrack Is Now Available Online

The moment many of you have been waiting for since becoming hypnotized with one of 2018’s best VR games is here; the Tetris Effect soundtrack is now online.

The full soundtrack is available digitally on YouTube Music, Amazon and Google Play. Hopefully a Spotify version will allow along shortly, though there’s nothing yet. The soundtrack had started shipping out on vinyl to customers over the past week.

This is great news for those of us that have been listening to Tetris Effect’s transfixing soundtrack on YouTube by the level for the past year. The game, developed by Enhance, features a number of unique environments that create drastically different tones as you play through the campaign. The soundtrack features 40 songs including the game’s iconic opening track, Connected (Yours Forever).

Normally, the game will adapt the music to how well you’re planning and how intense the level is getting. But the Tetris Effect soundtrack allows you to listen to the clean, unedited original mixes for the first time.

Tetris Effect launched on PSVR in 2018 before coming to PC VR headsets in 2019. Earlier this month it also launched on Oculus Quest. We love every version of the game, but Ian was especially enamored with the Quest version, which allowed him to go and enjoy the game outside. The game also works on standard displays. But, even though it might sound silly, the immersion provided in VR genuinely makes it a more engrossing experience.

