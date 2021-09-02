TGS IN VR!, Devolver’s Next VR Game & Puzzling Places Review – VR Gamescast

Related Posts
- Ultrawings Developer Teases Next VR Game
VR flight game Ultrawings has built up a solid fanbase since its initial launch over…
- Vertigo Is Publishing Innerspace's Next VR Game
Vertigo Games and Innerspace VR are working together on a new VR game once again!
- It Looks Like Devolver Digital Is Publishing A New VR Game
It looks like Gorn and Serious Sam publisher Devolver is working on a new VR…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This
Latest