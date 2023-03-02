The 80s Are Back With a Vengeance in ARK and ADE

This post was produced by UploadVR in partnership with Beyond Frames Entertainment.

The year is 2034 and the world as you know it is collapsing. The most intelligent AI ever created threatens the future of humanity, and the outlook is hopeless, to say the least. Then, like a light at the end of a tunnel, the key to survival reveals itself! And believe it or not, it happens to be inside an old arcade machine. Are you prepared to stand up and save us from imminent demise?

ARK and ADE is made for lovers of action-packed first-person shooter games. This VR adventure developed by Castello Inc and published by Beyond Frames Entertainment fuses a fast-paced design with the nostalgic sense of playing an 80’s arcade game. Between the dynamic neon lighting, striking graphics, and entertaining storyline, you’ll find yourself immersed in every minute you’ve got your headset on.

ARK and ADE has been available on SideQuest, Meta’s App Lab and Steam Early Access since October 2021. If you haven’t picked it up there yet, the game can be found on the Meta Quest store starting March 2, 2023. Additionally, the Steam Early Access version will go into full launch.

While you play, you’ll notice more than a few retro throwbacks. Neon Alley is full of Tron Lightcycles, while Sand Wave has a Dune-like feel. You can journey into the Jungle, where you’ll feel like Rambo blasting your way through the foliage. Head over to the Cove and discover a barrage of marine life, like Fishnados and Laser Sharks from Austin Powers. Think you can find all of the referenced movies in the game? Brush up with some pop culture bingo while emptying bullets into bad guys.

Gameplay features three different game modes – endless, arena, and arcade. No matter which you choose, expect to see enemies attacking from every corner. Don’t worry about being unprepared because you’ll have access to unlimited bullets to make sure you complete the missions successfully. And you’ll need them considering the epic boss battles!

While the action is intense, the game can be enjoyed by beginners and VR veterans and includes hours of content. Destroy your surroundings with multiple weapons, and shoot your way through each retro-futuristic level. Play seated or standing, smooth locomotion or teleportation, all that matters is you secure humanity a place in the future. And if you have some equipment lying around, ARK and ADE is compatible with bHaptics, ProTube, and Liv.

Want to know more? Link up with the ARK and ADE team on Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, Reddit, and YouTube, or reach out to them directly on Discord.