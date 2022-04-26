Watch: Co-Op VR Shooter The Chewllers Gets Cinematic New Trailer

We’ve got a brand new look at The Chewllers, the cooperative VR shooter we announced at last winter’s Upload VR Showcase.

The latest look at the game takes the form of a cinematic trailer starring the titular monsters. Chewllers are grimy little minion-like creatures intent on tearing down the tower that players defend together.

The Chewllers Cinematic Trailer

Last winter we saw gameplay that confirmed the game would offer four-player co-op. Players will stand on top of the tower, covering all angles as the hordes approach. You’ll be able to upgrade weapons and repair your tower between waves, holding out as long as you can.

We don’t have a final release date yet but the trailer does confirm that the game is coming to Quest this summer via early access. PC VR and PSVR releases are also planned for later down the line. Are you going to be checking out The Chewllers this summer? Let us know in the comments below!