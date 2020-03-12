Hey UploadVR readers/watchers, we wanted to shoot out a quick update in light of the recent news about E3.

As you’ll likely know by now, this year’s event is canceled due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Like many of you, we’re disappointed to learn the show won’t be happening, but completely understand and support the decision.

But, worry not, The E3 VR Showcase will return this June.

We were going to leave it another month or so until we announced the news officially, but in light of this week’s developments, we wanted to reassure our fans that this year’s show will be going ahead. Will it be called The E3 VR Showcase still? Maybe, maybe not, we’re still working those things out, but it will definitely be happening! We’ll let you know the final specifics, like the date and time — and of course our redesigned logo — as soon as we have them.

Wait, what is The E3 VR Showcase? It’s really quite simple; it’s an online-only video showcase in which we announce brand new VR games and debut new trailers, videos and other announcements. Our first show last year was a big success, featuring reveals like After The Fall, Pistol Whip, Budget Cuts 2 and fresh Boneworks gameplay. Think of it a little like a Nintendo Direct, but dedicated exclusively to VR!

For this year we’re going bigger and better. More games, massive trailers and first-looks at some of the best titles coming your way in the next 12 months and beyond. It’s going to be a great show.

We’ve already got some amazing reveals lined up, but the VR Showcase is about helping developers both big and small. If you’re reading this and you think you might have something cool to show this year, feel free to reach out to showcase@uploadvr.com and we can talk!

So that’s The E3 VR Showcase, coming at you this June. Be here bright and early; you won’t want to miss this.