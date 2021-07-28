The Exorcist: Legion PSVR Update Offers Graphical Improvements

A new update is available for The Exorcist: Legion VR on the PlayStation VR platform, which makes some graphics and quality of life improvements.

According to the developers Wolf & Wood, the update includes “new and improved game features and employs improved physics and locomotives, texture updates and upgraded animations for the various demons players will face in the experience.” The update should be live and available for all owners of the game on PSVR now.

The game also received a similar graphics and quality of life update on Oculus Quest earlier this year, which added support for a 90Hz refresh rate on Quest 2 and made several graphics and physics improvements. Given the description and wording is very similar, it’s more than likely that many of these improvements now available to PSVR are the same ones implemented on Quest and PC VR first, and have now been ported over to the PlayStation version.

If you’re interested in The Exorcist VR but haven’t dipped your toes in just yet, you can read our original review of the game written in 2018 for the PC VR version. The game’s core content should still be roughly the same as the current release, but missing all the improvements and updates added to the game over the last 3 years, including the PC VR Deluxe Edition graphics update from 2019.

If you’re interested in any and all VR horror games, then take a look at our list of the best horror games across all VR platforms. The Exorcist: Legion VR landed pretty high in the rankings and we called it “without a doubt one of the scariest VR games to date.”