The Exorcist: Legion VR 2 Coming To Oculus Quest And PSVR 2 With Co-Op Support

Excellent VR horror game, The Exorcist: Legion VR, is getting a surprise sequel with support for cooperative multiplayer.

Yes, you read that right.

The Exorcist Legion VR: SIN (which stands for Safety In Numbers) is launching in late 2022. The game will feature full support for online co-op but can be played in single-player too. We’ve got a first cryptic teaser trailer below, though it doesn’t reveal much.

The Exorcist Legion VR: SIN Trailer

Original developer Wolf & Wood isn’t returning; instead the sequel is being developed by Pocket Money Games, the studio behind Dimension Hunter that’s also working on the recently-announced The Twilight Zone VR. It’s again produced and financed by Fun Train, which published the first game and Tarzan VR, and is working on Twilight Zone too.

As for platforms, a press release confirms the game is coming to Oculus Quest but also mentions “other next gen VR hardware”. Over on Twitter the game’s official account confirmed that means ‘NGVR’, the rumored codename for Sony’s upcoming PS5 VR headset (which hasn’t yet been officially named PSVR 2). You can keep up with everything we know about PSVR 2 right here. A PC VR release hasn’t been confirmed but, given the first game released pretty much everywhere, it seems like a safe bet.

We were big fans of the original The Exorcist: Legion VR, which launched episodically over the course of several months. In fact it currently sits in the top 5 of our best VR horror games rankings. It played with the format in inventive ways, making it one of the most terrifying experiences you can have in VR. It will be interesting to see how co-op effects the overall experience – the presence of another player could diminish the horror aspect but, at the same time, there are plenty of people that don’t like the intensity of VR horror games. Having a friend join in on the experience might help alleviate some of that tension.

We’ll see more of The Exorcist Legion VR: SIN next year.