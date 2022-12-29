The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN Delayed, Now Aiming For 2023

Publisher Fun Train confirmed its upcoming survival horror sequel, The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN, will now release in the second half of 2023.

First announced with a late 2022 release window, The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN is being developed by Twilight Zone VR studio Pocket Money Games instead of Legion’s original team, Wolf & Wood. It promises a new solo campaign and full online co-op, but unfortunately, we haven’t heard much else since the reveal. Considering we’re now days away from 2023, it’s unsurprising then that SIN is officially delayed into next year.

“Safety in Numbers (SIN) has grown larger in ambition over the past year as we continue to build upon the tension and horror of the first game,” Fun Train founder Douglas Nabors advised in a prepared statement. “Although we planned to release it late this year, it’s just not in the cards (but it will be worth the wait). We now intend to release SIN in the 2nd half of 2023 after we’ve had ample time to ensure it is as unsettling, and fun, as we dream it can be.”

We enjoyed Fun Train’s horror hit in our The Exorcist: Legion VR review. Praising its “expertly paced” tension building and scares, we concluded Legion’s gameplay was “a bit shallow” but could put fear into “even the most hardened horror fans.”

The Exorcist: Legion VR is without a doubt one of the best VR horror experiences available. The slow-building tension is expertly paced, each and every scare feels visceral and dangerous, and the sheer sense of terror you feel while methodically exploring the richly detailed environments is staggering. It honestly felt like I could hear the voices inside my own head and I could feel the heat from my crucifix as I stared down the faces of demon and eradicated the evil within.

The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN arrives in the second half of 2023 for Quest and PSVR 2. The Exorcist: Legion VR is available now on the Meta Quest and Pico platforms, PSVR, and PC VR via Steam.