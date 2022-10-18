The Exorcist: Legion VR Receives Visual Overhaul On Quest For Halloween

Developer Wolf & Wood released a major The Exorcist: Legion VR update on Meta Quest platforms, just in time for Halloween.

Originally released episodically across 2017 and 2018, Legion was later ported to Quest as one package. Following a 90Hz update for Quest 2 last year, Wolf & Wood has taken this further once again, promising even more big changes. Detailed on the Quest Store, you won’t find any new story content but this update brings “overhauled graphics, hyper-realistic lighting effects and deluxe 3D audio” across all five episodes.

Set within The Exorcist III’s continuity, we had positive impressions in our The Exorcist: Legion VR review in 2018. Praising its “expertly paced” slow-building tension and scares, we believed it could “turn even the most hardened horror fans into whimpering piles of fear.” Though we criticized gameplay as “a bit shallow,” we still consider Legion one of the best VR horror experiences across all VR platforms.

Available now, this free update is specifically for Meta Quest headsets. We’ve reached out to publisher Fun Train to confirm the update is available on both Quest 2 and the original Quest headset – we’ll update this article if we hear back.

The Exorcist: Legion VR is also available on PSVR and PC VR via Steam. A sequel with co-op support, The Exorcist Legion VR: SIN, was announced late last year with an expected launch in “late 2022” on Quest and PSVR 2.

Will you be revisiting The Exorcist: Legion VR on Quest? Looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments below.