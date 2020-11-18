The Game Awards 2020 Nominees Feature Half-Life: Alyx, No Man’s Sky, And More Across Multiple Categories

Today The Game Awards announced its 2020 nominees across a wide range of categories including Game of the Year, Best VR/AR Game of the Year, and more. At least one VR game appears in 8 out of 29 categories which, I’m fairly certain, is the most ever. Half-Life: Alyx is the most widely nominated.

Of course the big one for The Game Awards is obviously VR/AR Game of the Year and they’ve done a good job of selecting a wide range of experiences across multiple platforms. Here are the nominees:

The Game Awards: Best VR/AR of the Year

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Half-Life: Alyx shows up multiple other times across the entire list of nominees as well. Here is the list of all other categories that include at least one VR game in their lists of nominees:

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Action

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios) – VR Support not out yet

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Best Debut Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

What do you think of the nominees this year? What would you pick as your favorite VR game of 2020? You can find details on the jury panel here, but viewer votes also count as well. Make sure you sign in to vote to help pick the winners and let us know what you think down in the comments below!