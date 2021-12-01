The Last Clockwinder Brings Automated Robot Fun To VR Next Summer

The Last Clockwinder is bringing the frightening horizon of robot automation and turning it into a wholesome VR game next summer.

You can check out the announcement trailer below, which depicts some cute robots performing automated tasks over and over again.

Judging from the trailer, the core premise of the game seems to involve acting out jobs in certain positions using VR, which are them mimicked and repeated in place by the automated robots. This seemingly lets you build a long chain of automated robots, each fulfilling one small task toward a larger goal. It almost looks like you can build a form of Rube Goldberg machine, but instead of using gadgets and contraptions, you’re using robots programmed by the movements of your own body.

Here’s the official description from developers Pontoco:

The Last Clockwinder is a VR automation game about building clockwork contraptions out of your own clones. You are on a mission to repair an ancient tower built into the trunk of a colossal tree. Inside, you find a pair of gloves that allow you to turn anything you do into a looping clockwork automaton. Use your automatons to grow plants, harvest resources, and find a way to save the clocktower!

All-in-all, it sounds like an interesting concept and we’re curious to see how it feels to play. The Last Clockwinder is set for release Summer 2022 on Quest 2 and PC VR via Steam, listing support for Valve Index, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.