VR Narrative Game The Last Worker Adds Jason Isaacs And More To Cast

Promising narrative-driven VR game The Last Worker just revealed its cast, including Jason Isaacs.

The game, which is currently showing at this year’s Venice Film Festival, will feature four main characters that are fully voiced. Protagonist Kurt is voiced by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, whilst Isaacs portrays his robotic companion, Skew. Clare-Hope Ashitey, meanwhile, voices the mysterious HoverBird, while David Hewlett plays what’s looking like the game’s antagonist, Josef.

Check out the cast announcement below, which goes behind the scenes of the game with writer and director, Jörg Tittel. The game itself is being developed in a collaboration between Oiffy and Hotel R’n’R and The Exorcist developer, Wolf & Wood.

There’s still a lot to learn about The Last Worker, though we did have a chance to go hands-on with the project ourselves at Venice. We’ll be delivering first impressions of the experience over the weekend, so keep an eye out. For now, you can check out the first teaser trailer below, which doesn’t tell you much but does give you a taste of the game’s visual style.

The Last Worker launches in 2022 on both the Oculus Quest and SteamVR, though it’s also coming to flatscreen consoles and PCs too. Let us know your thoughts on the game below!