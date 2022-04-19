Watch: The Last Worker Gets New Trailer, New Cast Members Announced

We’ve got another look at promising upcoming VR adventure, The Last Worker, complete with new cast news.

Zelda Williams and Tommie Earl Jenkins are the latest actors to be confirmed for the project, which is coming to Quest 2 alongside traditional consoles and PC. Williams, known for her role in The Legend of Korra, also stars in the latest trailer for the game, which you can see below.

New The Last Worker Trailer

We also get a look at some of the game’s puzzling mechanics as well as what might lie a little deeper inside the mysterious Jungle warehouse. Williams and Jenkins, meanwhile, join an already-packed cast list for the game that includes Jason Isaacs, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Clare-Hope Ashitey and David Hewlett. In The Last Worker, players are cast as a world-weary worker for a massive mega corporation. After playing a brief snippet of the game last year we took interest in its gorgeous art style and ominous story, which is written by director Jörg Tittel and developed by Hotel R’n’R studio, Wolf & Wood.

Finally, anyone heading to PAX East in Boston this weekend will have a chance to try the game for themselves. Look for it at the Wired Productions booth, #14030.

Currently, the game’s scheduled to release this year on Quest 2. Hopefully we’ll have more news about specific release dates on a launch on other VR headsets in the near future. Are you looking forward to The Last Worker? Let us know in the comments below.