The Last Worker Delivers On March 30 For Quest, PSVR 2 & PC VR

The Last Worker, an anti-capitalist VR narrative adventure, arrives this month on Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR.

Jointly developed by Oiffy and Wolf & Wood, The Last Worker is a dystopian adventure packing an all-star cast that includes Zelda Williams and Tommie Earl Jenkins. Playing as world-weary factory worker Kurt (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), you’re asked to help dismantle his employer from within, and Kurt’s joined by his robotic companion Stew (Jason Isaacs). Promising a “unique” blend of work simulation and stealth strategic gameplay, you can watch the release date trailer below:

“Just as the pandemic has made us all dependent on home deliveries, it took us a whole pandemic to deliver this game,” said director Jörg Tittel in a separate statement. “We’ve often felt like Kurt, overworked, lonely and tired, with Skew reminding us that there will be fun and light at the end of this fulfillment center.”

We briefly tried the Quest version during our The Last Worker preview in 2021. While it was early days, we came away optimistic:

The game has an assured confidence to its storytelling and a high level of production that feels rare in VR right now. For starters, it straight up looks better than most games I’ve played on Oculus Quest … even if that’s down to its handpainted art direction. It allows the teams to get far more out of the visuals than we’re used to seeing on Quest, from the exaggerated wrinkles lining Kurt’s forehead to the tiny details decorating his craft and making it feel like a real, lived-in vehicle.

The Last Worker arrives on March 30 for the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2 and PC VR for $19.99. A flatscreen release is also planned for PC, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S,