New VR Game The Last Worker Selected For Venice International Film Festival

The Last Worker, an upcoming game with VR support to be released in 2022, has been selected for the 78th Venice International Film Festival, which runs next month.

Developed by Oiffy and Wolf & Wood (the studio behind The Exorcist VR and Hotel R’n’R), The Last Worker is the only video game nominated in the VR Expanded category and will be available to the jury and accredited festival guests via the Quest platform. It is set to feature an “all-star cast,” to be announced early next month.

Here’s a description of the game to go alongside the announce trailer (embedded above):

Releasing on all platforms in 2022, The Last Worker is a narrative adventure centered around our struggle in an increasingly automated and dehumanizing world. Set in a lonely, oppressive but strangely beautiful environment, The Last Worker is a unique blend of first-person narrative, work simulation and stealth strategy game play. Combining a hand-crafted art style with uniquely immersive gameplay mechanics in an epic setting, the game delivers an emotional, thought provoking and comedic story with rich characters performed by an all-star cast.

Unlike many other VR entries in film festivals, The Last Worker sounds like it leans far more into the active video game elements as opposed to a more passive immersive media style of experience. Not only will it release for the Oculus Quest platform and on SteamVR, but it will also be available for PC and console, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

“To be part of such a prestigious festival is very cool for our small team,” said Ryan Bousfield, Creative Director of Wold & Wood. “The hand-crafted style of The Last Worker really reflects the level of thinking and artistry each individual has poured in to create this multifaceted world. The invitation to compete in Venice is obviously a little nerve-wracking but also incredibly exciting for us and I’m really proud of all the work the team has created to get here.”

The Last Worker will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September, before releasing on Oculus Quest and SteamVR in 2022.

Note: this article was update after publication with a correction — Oiffy and Wolf & Wood are the developers, while Wired Productions are publishing the title.