The Legend Of Zelda VR! Ocarina Of Time MOD Gameplay!

Related Posts
- Watch: Amazing Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time VR Mod Released
A modder has implemented first-person VR support into The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,…
- Red Dead Redemption 2 VR Mod Gameplay - First 27 Minutes
https://youtu.be/xK7qvB8kdJ0
Jamie Feltham
Jamie has been covering the VR industry since 2014 having come from a gaming and technology background. While he loves games, he's most interested in experiential VR that explores narrative, human connection and other such themes. He's also the host of Upload's VR Showcases, which you should definitely watch.Twitter
Share This
Latest