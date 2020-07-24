The Medium And Layers Of Fear Devs Discuss Possibility Of Future VR Horror Projects

During the Xbox Series X Games Showcase yesterday Bloober Team (developers of the Layers of Fear series and Blair Witch) revealed its next non-VR horror game, The Medium. Fortunately, it does still sound like more of their work could come to VR again.

In an email Q&A following the release of Layers of Fear VR a few weeks ago, we spoke with Bloober Team about the game’s development and their plans for the future. You can check back tomorrow for the entire Q&A, but for now, here’s what they had to say regarding future VR horror projects, specifically Layers of Fear 2, Blair Witch, and The Medium in VR:

Szymon Erdmański, Game Producer at Bloober Team, provided the following:

“We feel VR has a really bright future, and we do see our games and nightmares on the platform. So, we are not saying yes or no at this stage. We feel that VR is an amazing medium. It has so much potential – we are merely scratching the surface of it! As technology gets better, our understanding of it and how to use it will get better as well. It feels like there are so many new ways and possibilities to not just tell stories, but how to design gameplay mechanics. It feels still undiscovered. Saying all of this, who knows what the future might bring.”

