The Persistence Arrives On PC VR Headsets Next Month

Back in March, we reported that former PSVR exclusive, The Persistence, would be coming to PC VR headsets this summer. We now know exactly when that will be.

The title, from developer Firesprite Games, will touch down on May 21. The Persistence is actually coming to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch as well as flatscreen versions for PS4 and PC that day too. The game will cost $29.99 on PC.

We confirmed with Firesprite that the PC version would officially integrate Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Windows VR support as you’d hope given that the game was first made exclusively for VR. Take note that you’ll need a standard gamepad to play, so hopefully Valve Index will work too even if it isn’t mentioned.

Plus fans that own the game on PSVR will get the flat PS4 version for free. Perp Games is doing a physical release for the new version of the game on consoles too. That release will arrive later on this summer.

The Persistence is a first-person horror game that initially launched on PSVR back in 2018. The game sees you sneaking through a procedurally generated ship that’s infested with murderous monsters. Friends can join in via a companion app, either helping you on your way or alerting enemies to your presence.

“The Persistence offers something fresh and engaging by mixing different genres that we don’t often see melded together so well,” David wrote at the time,” we said in our review of the game. “On a moment-to-moment basis the horrors lurking around every corner keep you on your toes and the give-and-take aspect of its roguelike nature ensures that no two runs are ever quite the same.”

