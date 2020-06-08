The Rig Oozes Stylish Sci-Fi Noir In VR, Coming This Month

Sci-fi noir adventure The Rig: A Starmap To Murder just came onto our radar, and it’s looking promising. Not only that, but it’s arriving in the very near future.

Developer Sunset Division describes this PC VR title as a point-and-click style adventure game inspired by classic detective stories like The Maltese Falcon and Touch of Evil. In the game, you play as a failing travel agent that picks up the trail of her missing brother. Boarding a remote mining rig, you search the facility for clues as to your brother’s whereabouts.

This being a point-and-click adventure, that leads to plenty of VR puzzling. Check out the trailer above for a good sense of the game’s mechanics and tone. You’ll be on the hunt for passwords, meeting new characters and more. Sunset Division says the game is fully voice acted and built from the ground up for VR, so expect intuitive interactions and more.

This is definitely one to watch, then. Tonally, the game reminds us a little bit of IRIS VR’s upcoming Low-Fi, but we’re hoping The Rig can match the puzzling/exploration chops of the games that clearly inspired it. We could always use a good murder mystery, especially with the immersion that VR provides.

The Rig arrives later this month on SteamVR with support for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index. No word on possible ports to Oculus Quest or PSVR just yet, but we’ll keep you updated. Will you be checking the game out? Let us know in the comments below!