The Room VR Releases March 26 On All Major VR Platforms

Announced last year at OC6, the latest entry in The Room puzzle game series is a VR title and will launch next month on March 26.

The Room VR will be available on Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR, and Rift headsets. Unlike many other games, The Room VR will have a simultaneous launch on all major VR platforms, which means that the vast majority of VR users will be able to play the game on the day of release.

The series has traditionally appeared on mobile platforms making this latest installment the series’ first VR title. However, although The Room series hasn’t ventured into VR before, the developers behind it have. Fireproof Games released Omega Agent in 2016, back in the early days of modern consumer VR. The Room VR is designed for virtual reality from the ground up and will be set in the British Museum in London, where players will investigate the disappearance of an Egyptologist.

While at OC6, David Jagneaux from UploadVR went hands-on with the game and enjoyed the demo, noting that the game had “a strong mysterious flavor” that should entice fans of the genre and the franchise. “Similar to the mobile line of The Room games, or even just physical Escape Rooms and VR-themed Escape games you might have played, it’s just as much about interpreting the objects you’re given as it is filling in the blanks,” wrote David.

We also got to interview Barry Meade, the Co-Founder and Director of Fireproof Games, while David ran through his demo in the background, which you can watch above.

Are you looking forward to The Room VR? Which headset will you be playing it on? Let us know in the comments.