Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR Brings Free Solo Star To Oculus TV For Quest

Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR, a new two-part VR documentary, will bring viewers on a new adventure with the famous solo climber known for the award-winning documentary Free Solo.

Released in 2018, Free Solo won Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards for following Honnold on his journey to perform a solo climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Now, Honnold’s climbing adventures will continue, but this time they’re being documented for a brand new virtual reality documentary. Presented over two parts, The Soloist VR will premiere on Oculus TV for Meta Quest headsets on March 3.



The series documents Honnold “on a soloing journey across the U.S. and Europe” using high resolution 360-degree footage captured in 3D. The series was developed over two years in partnership with Jonathan Griffith Productions, who were also behind the production of Everest VR: Journey to the Top of the World.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect in each episode of The Soloist VR:

In Episode 1 of Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR, viewers begin by getting to know Honnold, before following him to Yosemite National Park, home of the famed El Capitan, and Red Rocks. Viewers are then brought to Europe where Honnold teams up with Swiss climber Nicolas Hojac to tackle some of the toughest free solo climbs in the Dolomites. Episode 2 culminates with Honnold and Hojac battling a snowy and wet summer in Europe while they attempt to free solo American Direct on the Aiguille du Dru in Chamonix and the Kuffner arete on Mont Maudit – the Cursed Mountain – the second-highest peak in the Mont Blanc Massif.

You can learn more about the two-part series and watch a brief trailer over on the official site.

Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR will be available on Oculus TV for Meta Quest headsets from March 3.