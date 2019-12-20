The SoulKeeper: Chronicles Is A New Open-World Dark Fantasy VR RPG

The SoulKeeper game universe from Helm Systems [official website] is something we’ve been covering for over three and a half years and now, a new game is rising in the ashes of its predecessor as SoulKeeper VR is being retired in favor of The SoulKeeper: Chronicles, an open-world dark fantasy RPG playable in both VR and non-VR.

According to the President and Founder of Helm Systems, Myron Mortakis, The SoulKeeper VR is being “discontinued/retired” at the time while it’s still in Early Access. However, the team is building upon that foundation and taking its work into The SoulKeeper: Chronicles. If you already own the current VR version in its Early Access form you’ll receive a free copy of The SoulKeeper: Chronicles when it releases. Reportedly, it’s being planned as a “full game” that is “considerably larger than SoulKeeper VR was ever planned to be” and it will be playable both in third-person non-VR and first-person VR.

If all of this SoulKeeper talk is confusing to you, then I don’t blame you. I’ve re-read the email and press kit information a few times and it’s still a little baffling to me.

Basically, there were always plans for a non-VR SoulKeeper RPG with the VR edition functioning separately. Now, it seems they’ve decided to meld them together as the same game with two different ways of playing the same stories.

The SoulKeeper: Chronicles will feature three single player campaigns that each have a different protagonist with different gameplay and intertwining storylines in three large-scale open world areas. To be honest that format sounds strikingly similar to Asgard’s Wrath, the epic VR RPG from Sanzaru Games and Oculus Studios earlier this year.

Admittedly, this is a bit awkward. We featured The SoulKeeper VR in our E3 VR Showcase earlier this year, but it looks like that specific title is never seeing the light of day. Since it has been in Early Access limbo for so long and is now being discontinued it’s frankly a bit difficult to put faith into The SoulKeeper: Chronicles as something that will ever actually formally release either — regardless of how impressive it looks visually.

Nevertheless, here’s a big gallery of new The SoulKeeper: Chronicles screenshots, some of which compare the VR and non-VR perspectives:

There’s no release date yet for The SoulKeeper: Chronicles, so let’s hope they’re able to stay on track and bring this project across the finish line this time. It’s a PC-only release witch planned support for all SteamVR PC headsets. Let us know what you think down in the comments below!