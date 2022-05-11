The Twilight Zone VR Launches In July On Quest 2, New Trailer Debuts

Prepare to enter The Twilight Zone in VR this July.

Publisher Fun Train and developer Pocket Money Games today confirmed that the VR adaptation of the cult classic TV series will be coming to Quest 2 on July 14. Check out a brief new trailer announcing the release date below.

The Twilight Zone VR Release Date Revealed

As we reported in 2021, The Twilight Zone VR will feature three original tales that span different genres like horror and science fiction. Like the show before it, these experiences will explore supernatural events and surreal twists in reality. The launch ‘episodes’ include stories from The Invisible Hours and Farpoint writer, Rob Yescombe, as well as Forty Acres screenwriter, Dwayne Alexander Smith. Future episodes haven’t been announced at this point in time.

We’re still yet to see full gameplay from The Twilight Zone VR, though the trailer does include some more of the mixed reality elements that Fun Train utilized so well in that unforgettable trailer for Tarzan VR. Whilst the game will be launching on Quest 2 for now, a PSVR version is also on the way. No date for that release just yet, nor any word on possible PC VR and PSVR 2 versions.

Elsewhere, Fun Train and Pocket Money Games are also working on a sequel to the terrifying VR tie-in, The Exorcist: Legion VR. Due to launch in late 2022, the game’s set to include co-op support.

