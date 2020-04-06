Former Oculus Exclusive The Under Presents Coming to SteamVR, Extending Live Performances

Tender Claws’ eccentric VR theater, The Under Presents, is extending its run of live performances and coming to new headsets to boot.

The experience, which was previously exclusive to Oculus Rift and Quest, will be arriving on SteamVR on April 16. There it will offer official integration with the Valve Index and HTC Vive, as well as, obviously, the Oculus Rift. Not only that but the game’s use of live actors offering daily performances has been extended until the end of May. Check it out in the trailer below.

The Under Presents is a little like a VR variety show, serving up a diverse mix of experiences occasionally featuring live actors. It includes everything from live music to minigames, all designed with Tender Claws’ staple style, first seen in Virtual Virtual Reality. Not only that but you can experience all of this with friends using online, cross-platform multiplayer.

But don’t worry, the app will still run with pre-recorded performances once the live portion is over. You’ll be able to experience everything aside from the spontaneity that comes with the live portion. Still, given the current situation the world is in, this is a rare chance to see art live. If you’re missing the arts, this might be a good way to get your fill for now. Besides, it’s unlike anything else you’ll find on headsets.

