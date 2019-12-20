The Under Presents Now Available On Rift, Receives New Content Update

Tender Claws’ latest release, The Under Presents, is now available on the Rift platform. The game is also receiving its first post-launch content update, added some new puzzles and customization options.

The Under Presents launched around a month ago for the Oculus Quest. It comes from the development studio Tender Claws, who were behind the fantastic, surrealist and extremely meta VR game Virtual Virtual Reality. We were previously aware that a Rift version of The Under Presents was in development, but did not have a release window until its launch.

So you should be able to hop into The Under Presents on the Rift and Rift S just in time for Christmas. It is priced the same as the Quest version, at roughly $20, and supports cross-buy if you already bought the game on one platform and own both headsets. The project sees you explore a surrealist underground theatre called The Under. It mixes time-bending puzzles and narrative with actual live music performances and multiplayer elements – although you might find it hard to tell which of the other characters are pre-recorded and which are other players experiencing it in the same time frame as you.

The Under Presents is also receiving a post-launch content update, to coincide with the Rift launch. This update, according to Facebook’s Oculus, “includes custom masks to upgrade your look, new areas to explore, and more puzzles to wrap your mind around. Some novel encounters with live actors also await — along with some crustacean surprises.”

Have you tried out The Under Presents? Let us know what you thought in the comments below.