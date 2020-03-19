The VR Awards Moves To Digital, In-VR Event For Its Fourth Year

The annual VR Awards will be returning for the fourth consecutive year later in 2020, but the show is going all-digital.

AIXR, the group behind the awards, is transitioning from the physical event previously held in London to an entirely online stream. Details are thin right now, but AIXR tells me it’s planning to let people join both in VR and on normal PCs and tablets.

The move was spurred in some part by the ongoing coronavirus crisis but AIXR also stressed that it had planned to move the VR Awards online for a long time. The current situation in the world just meant that this was the time to do it.

And so the event plans for a live panel paired with pre-programmed content. There will also be new reveals for upcoming VR content as with previous years.

Last year saw A Fisherman’s Tale take home the prize for VR game of the year. Not only that but Facebook’s John Carmack accepted a VR Lifetime Achievement Award. It was delivered just in case, given that Carmack now works part-time on VR, devoting himself largely to AI instead.

In the face of the current situation, other VR events have also moved online. Yesterday HTC held its annual Vive Ecosystem Conference in VR for the first time ever, for example.

The VR Awards will take place on October 27. Nominations for this year will open on March 26, with AIXR set to run Webinars featuring last year’s winners in April. Who do you think is shaping up to be an early frontrunner for best game? Let us know in the comments below!