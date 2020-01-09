Join Us On YouTube Today LIVE To Discuss The VR/AR Of CES 2020!

It’s been another big year for virtual reality at CES 2020, with lots of announcements and showcases. Join us at 10:30am PST (18:30 UTC) LIVE on YouTube to discuss it all!

This is a special episode of The VR Download, our weekly podcast broadcast from a virtual studio.

Unlike regular video podcasts, The VR Download is broadcast from virtual reality! Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

This won’t follow our normal show structure, and we won’t have a guest. You’ll get our opinions, insights, and hopes about everything shown at CES 2020.

Since we’re live, you can give your view by commenting in the YouTube live chat. Our team will be able to see your comments and may even read them out on air.