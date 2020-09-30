Live Discussion: HP Reverb G2 Omnicept, Star Wars, The Walking Dead, Solaris, & Oculus Quest 2

Catch up on a huge week for VR news live with us!

We’ll be in our virtual studio broadcasting the VR Download podcast live to YouTube Thursday at 1 pm Pacific! More than one of us will be wearing Oculus Quest 2 for the conversation in our studio made in Unity by David Heaney and using both hand tracking and Oculus Avatars. If you have any questions about Quest 2 or VR in general, tune in live — we’re able to read all the YouTube comments from within the studio. Even if we don’t answer your question, there’s a good chance our helpful community might have the answer.

We’ll also be diving into the huge game release season that’s underway with hands-on reports, impressions and reviews to share for all the latest major game releases. We plan on talking about each of the following subjects in depth:

And of course if you miss us live, we’ll trim down the recording and send it out to the major podcast platforms.

Just ask your virtual assistant to play “The VR Download Podcast” and you should be listening to our latest episode. Subscribe to our channel to get notifications for new videos and check back here at 1 pm Pacific time to dig through the latest VR news with us!