The VR Download: Quest Anniversary, Alyx Workshop, Apple Glass Leaked, NVIDIA CloudXR

Oculus Quest is 1 year old, Half-Life: Alyx has Steam Workshop, Apple’s AR glasses plans leak, and NVIDIA is offering businesses PC graphics on standalone.

At the end of each show, we discuss a Hot Topic. This episode’s is: 1 year after launch, have Oculus Quest and Rift S been a success?

Unlike regular video podcasts, The VR Download is broadcast from virtual reality! Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

As always, we’ll also be making it available for listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within a couple of hours of airing.