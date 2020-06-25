The VR Download: Weekly VR News Live From Virtual Studio

The VR Download is UploadVR’s weekly show about all things VR and AR, broadcast from our virtual studios in the metaverse!

Join us at 1pm PST on YouTube LIVE. If you have any questions about the week’s VR news, this is your opportunity to ask us directly.

The News Discussion this week:

Facebook To Stop Selling Oculus Go, Vows No More 3DOF Headsets

Oculus Quest To Get Non-Store App Distribution Option In 2021

Facebook Buys Lone Echo Developer Ready At Dawn

Report: Apple Standalone VR Slated For 2022 After Jony Ive ‘Balked’ At Wireless Console

At the end of each show, we discuss a Hot Topic. This week’s: what place, if any, does advertising have in VR’s future?

As always, episodes are available for listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within a couple of hours of airing.