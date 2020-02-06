The VR Download CES 2020
The VR Download

Join Us Today On YouTube To Discuss The Week’s VR News & Sony’s Commitment To PSVR2!

Related Posts

David Heaney

David Heaney has been a VR enthusiast since before the Oculus Kickstarter, inspired by science fiction books like Snow Crash. He comes from a Software Engineering background, but now writes for UploadVR, primarily about the technology behind VR hardware and software. He believes that VR will one day become a mainstream technology that will fundamentally transform society.

Categories