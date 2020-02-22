The VR Download: Half-Life Alyx Date, Compact VR Headsets, PSVR2’s Controllers, HTC Vive Comeback?

Related Posts
- Daily VR Sketch: Happy Birthday HTC Vive
Welcome to the Daily Sketch! We’ve teamed up with Sketchfab and expert VR artist Elizabeth…
- Superhot VR Hits HTC Vive This Thursday
Vive owners -- rejoice! The teasing is over as one of the absolute best Oculus…
- HTC Vive Teasing VR Resolution Upgrade For CES Conference
It looks like the HTC Vive is about to get a big visual update, or…
David Heaney
David Heaney has been a VR enthusiast since before the Oculus Kickstarter, inspired by science fiction books like Snow Crash. He comes from a Software Engineering background, but now writes for UploadVR, primarily about the technology behind VR hardware and software. He believes that VR will one day become a mainstream technology that will fundamentally transform society.Twitter
Share This