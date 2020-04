Ian, Kyle, and Tatjana discuss Half-Life: Alyx’s reception, Facebook killing Gear VR, Vive Cosmos Elite, Facebook’s AR displays, and ask whether PC VR is growing fast enough.

Unlike regular video podcasts, The VR Download is broadcast from virtual reality! Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

