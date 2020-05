We discuss Oculus Quest coming back in stock, Half-Life: Alyx getting mods, AI Beat Saber Maps, Quest 2’s possible specs, and the layoffs at Magic Leap.

Unlike regular video podcasts, The VR Download is broadcast from virtual reality! Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

