LIVE On YouTube 3pm PST: Join Us To Discuss This Week’s VR News!

UploadVR’s weekly podcast, The VR Download, is LIVE on YouTube today at 3pm PST (22:00 UTC)!

Unlike regular video podcasts, The VR Download is broadcast from virtual reality! Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

At the end of each show, we discuss a Hot Topic. This week’s is: when will ‘VR Is Dead’ articles die?

As always, we’ll also be making it available for audio-only listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within a couple of hours of airing.