The VR Download: Weekly VR News Discussion Live From Virtual Studio

The VR Download is UploadVR’s weekly show about all things VR and AR, broadcast from our virtual studios in the metaverse!
The News Discussion this week:
- Apparent Leak: A New Oculus Quest?
- FNAF VR Quest Ratings Reach 1,200+ Reviews In Less Than 16 Hours
- Immersed Launches Free Oculus Quest App To Work On Your PC Or Mac In VR
At the end of each show, we discuss a Hot Topic. This week’s: what role will hand tracking play in VR’s future?
As always, episodes are available for listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within a couple of hours of airing.