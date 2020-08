The VR Download is UploadVR’s weekly show about all things VR and AR, streamed from our virtual studios!

In this special episode we talked to BigScreen CEO Darshan Shankar, Mozilla Engineer Diane Hosfelt, and VoicesOfVR host Kent Bye about Facebook’s recent and future moves in VR, and the privacy implications they have.

As always, episodes are available for listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within 24 hours of airing.