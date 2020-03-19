Join Us On YouTube With Devs From Rec Room, Pistol Whip, Virtual Desktop, and Unity To Discuss Remote Work!

UploadVR’s weekly podcast, The VR Download, is LIVE on YouTube today at 10:30am PST (17:30 UTC)!

Unlike regular video podcasts, The VR Download is broadcast from virtual reality! Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

Today we’re bringing you a special episode of the show, where we’ll be joined by four guests to discuss remote work amidst the current global pandemic:

Timoni West: Director of AR/VR Product at Unity

Director of AR/VR Product at Shawn Whiting: Head of Community at Rec Room

Head of Community at Guy Godin : sole developer of Virtual Desktop

: sole developer of Denny Unger: CEO & Creative Director at Cloudhead Games (Pistol Whip)

As always, we’ll also be making it available for audio-only listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within a couple of hours of airing.

Watch In VR With Bigscreen!

Every episode, you can watch The VR Download LIVE in virtual reality with an audience of other VR users on any major VR headset (including Oculus Quest and Oculus Go!), via the Bigscreen platform.

Click on the image above to subscribe to the event.