The VR Download is UploadVR’s weekly podcast. But unlike regular podcasts, it’s streamed from a virtual reality studio! This gives us many of the benefits of a real studio even though we live on different continents.

The show is streamed live on YouTube on Thursdays at 10:30am PST (18:30 UTC):

Since we’re live, you can give your view by commenting in the live chat. Our team will be able to see your comments and may even read them out on air. If you can’t watch it live, each episode is available on our channel immediately after. Or if you prefer to listen instead of watch, the show is available on all major podcast platforms (see below).