The VR Download is UploadVR’s weekly podcast. But unlike regular podcasts, it’s streamed from a virtual reality studio! This gives us many of the benefits of a real studio even though we live on different continents.
The show is streamed live on YouTube on Thursdays at 10:30am PST (18:30 UTC):
Since we’re live, you can give your view by commenting in the live chat. Our team will be able to see your comments and may even read them out on air. If you can’t watch it live, each episode is available on our channel immediately after. Or if you prefer to listen instead of watch, the show is available on all major podcast platforms (see below).
Upcoming Guests & Specials
Most weeks, we have a guest on the show from the VR industry. They join us on the panel and then at the end we conduct a 1-1 interview.
Episode 11 (January 16): Diane Hosfelt, Senior Research Engineer at Mozilla
On the weeks of major industry events (eg. CES), we have a Special Episode instead of a guest and don’t stick to the usual structure.
MWC 2020 Special (February 27)
Latest Episode
Audio Platforms
If you’d prefer to listen rather than watch, every episode is made available on all major podcast platforms within a few hours of airing:
On smart speakers you can say “Hey Google, play the latest episode of The VR Download” or “Alexa, play the latest episode of The VR Download”
Show Structure
The VR Download is hosted by our Operations Manager, Kyle Riesenbeck. Kyle was formerly the host of the Rev VR Podcast, a popular VR podcast back in the Oculus Kickstarter & development kits era.
The show has four sections:
[1] The News Discussion: we discuss the biggest VR news of the past week, one article at a time. You’ll hear our in depth behind the scenes thoughts on what’s happening in the virtual reality industry.
[2] Release of the Week: we talk about the VR games we’ve been playing this week and try to come to a consensus as to what is the most significant.
[3] The Hot Topic: an in depth discussion of one big (sometimes controversial) industry trend, topic, or idea.
[4] Special Guest Interview: a 1-1 interview with a significant developer, executive, or personality from the VR industry.
How It's Made
The VR Download was developed by staff writer David Heaney in-house using the free engine Unity. It utilizes Facebook’s Oculus Avatars SDK, which includes useful features like simulated eye tracking and audio-based lip sync.
Our team members and guest can connect using Oculus Rift S, Oculus Rift, Valve Index, Oculus Go, or Oculus Quest via Oculus Link. The broadcaster (Heaney) is on a monitor switching the camera views and cueing overlays.