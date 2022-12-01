The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Launches On Quest

Quest 2 and Quest Pro owners can now purchase The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution.

The highly anticipated sequel from Skydance Interactive debuts at $39.99 on the Quest Store today with release dates scheduled in February and March for availability on Steam and PSVR 2. We debuted the uncensored trailer for Retribution recently showcasing the types of up-close encounters players might expect in the game. A $9.99 Payback Edition upgrade is available adding The Blessing weapon recipe and Fat Tuesday weapon recipe alongside some collectables. A bundle for Chapter 1 and the base game for Chapter 2 is priced $59.99.

The first Saints & Sinners game, which faces you with intense zombie fights in a flooded version of New Orleans, is on many of our top games in VR lists. We haven’t had a chance to dive into the sequel for review so you’ll have to check back in the days ahead for our assessment of the sequel.

You can find The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution on the Quest store now.