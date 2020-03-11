The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners May Be Teasing Imminent PSVR News

We may have news on The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ PSVR port soon.

The game’s official Twitter account yesterday posted a word search for fans to study. It’s filled with related terms like ‘Saint’ and, you guessed it, ‘Sinner’, but also quite clearly visible on the bottom line is ‘PSVR’.

Now, this being a jumbled assortment of words, it’s quite possible this is just a big coincidence. But we’re willing to bet it’s instead a not-so-subtle hint that news of the game’s PSVR port is on the way. Saints & Sinners originally released on PC VR headsets in late January, promising a PSVR port this spring. Well, we’re pretty much in spring now, so we’ve got our eyes peeled for any news.

We were big fans of the original version of the game, giving it 4/5 in our review. “The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is easily the best zombie game in VR to date,” Senior Editor David Jagneaux wrote. “The shooting mechanics feel heavy and impactful and melee is extremely violent in just the right ways.”

What remains to be seen is how the PSVR version will hold up. Saints & Sinners features an elaborate and demanding physical combat system that makes almost any item a weapon. Fitting that all onto the less powerful PS4 hardware will no doubt be a challenge.

Following the PSVR release, the game is also coming to Oculus Quest in Q3 of this year. No doubt that will be where developer Skydance sees its optimization skills pushed the hardest.

