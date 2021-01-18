The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Horde Mode ‘The Trial’ Delayed For Quest

Today Skydance Interactive announced in their community Discord server that the highly anticipated, free, horde-style wave-based mode, The Trial, is delayed for the Quest version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.
The wave-based combat mode is already available for PSVR and PC versions of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, but unfortunately is getting hit with a last-minute delay on Quest just two days before it was scheduled to release. In the community Discord server the developer released the following statement:
“Hello Tourists! We know you all are excited for The Trial’s launch on the Oculus Quest, but we wanted to share an update that the release date will be pushed back a bit. We are just as eager for you all to jump into this new mode, and will have more information for you guys soon – stay tuned!”
There is no exact new date set yet, but it probably won’t be very long since last-minute delays aren’t common for this studio. The “Meatgrinder Update” is most notably known for its inclusion of The Trial game mode which pits players against waves of zombies in relatively small arena-style levels. As you kill zombies in creative ways you rack up points that can be spent crafting new gear and supplies to try and last as long as possible.
It’s a really fun game mode that adds some neat replayability to a game that is otherwise quite campaign-focused with its structure. One of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners biggest draws is the excellent physics-based combat, so this game mode is the perfect way to drop in for some quick thrills without the stress of gearing up for a supply run into your base game save file and all that it would entail in terms of risk.
