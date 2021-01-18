The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Horde Mode ‘The Trial’ Delayed For Quest

Today Skydance Interactive announced in their community Discord server that the highly anticipated, free, horde-style wave-based mode, The Trial, is delayed for the Quest version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

The wave-based combat mode is already available for PSVR and PC versions of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, but unfortunately is getting hit with a last-minute delay on Quest just two days before it was scheduled to release. In the community Discord server the developer released the following statement:

“Hello Tourists! We know you all are excited for The Trial’s launch on the Oculus Quest, but we wanted to share an update that the release date will be pushed back a bit. We are just as eager for you all to jump into this new mode, and will have more information for you guys soon – stay tuned!”