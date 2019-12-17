The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Pre-Orders Now Live, Includes $150 Collector’s Edition

Today, Skydance Interactive revealed pre-order details for its upcoming VR action adventure game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which releases on January 23, 2020. Read our hands-on preview for more details on why we’re excited.

On the initial release date it’s only coming to PC VR headsets first, specifically Rift and HTC Vive devices according to the press release. However, the trailer above also lists Windows VR and Index so it should support all major PC VR headsets.

The PSVR version is slated for Spring 2020 with a standalone Quest version coming later in the year. However, it will work on Quest via Link plugged into a PC from launch.

Along with this news is a new trailer and three different tiers for the game: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions. The main differences are that Deluxe includes lots of digital goodies for $10 more and then the Collector’s is a whopping $100 more but includes several physical items.

Standard Edition: $39.99

PlayStation VR Pre-order not available but there is a free Playstation theme available for Playstation players in the coming weeks.

Oculus Store or Steam or The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners website Digital game code + Pre-order bonus cosmetic In-game item: craft recipe for “The Sheriff” (Revolver)



Digital Deluxe / Tourist Edition: $49.99

Digital game code + Bonus In-game items: In-game craft recipe for “The Judge” (Baseball Bat) In-game craft recipe for “The Sheriff” (Revolver) In-game craft recipe for “The National” (Combat Knife) “Bustomization” New Orleans voodoo dolls



Collector’s / Tower Edition: $149.99

Digital game code + Bonus In-game items: In-game craft recipe for “The Judge” (Baseball Bat) In-game craft recipe for “The Sheriff” (Revolver) In-game craft recipe for “The National” (Combat Knife) “Bustomization” New Orleans voodoo dolls

Collector’s SWAG Physical Items Special Edition Reversible Unicorn Backpack / HMD Travel Case Magnetic Camping Lantern Concept Art Stash Collector Saints or Sinners Challenge Coin Set of 4 Collector’s Pins Eerie Postcard 16GB “Thumb” Drive



Funnily enough, The Walking Dead: Onslaught, another VR game set in the same zombie-filled universe, was originally slated for Fall 2019 but has been delayed into 2020. That entry is unrelated to Saints & Sinners and is instead developed by Survios.

Do you plan on picking up The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners? If so, which edition?