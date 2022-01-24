The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Everything We Know About The New Game

Rejoice! We’re getting an all-new installment in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners series

Skydance Interactive has just announced The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, a standalone follow-up to the original game that continues its story and follows the same protagonist, the Tourist.

And that’s about all the developer has officially confirmed so far – there’s no definitive release date or platforms but, from the sounds of it, this could be more of a standalone expansion than it is a full blown sequel. Needless to say, we’re very excited to see one of our favorite VR games return, but we can also pick apart some possible details for Retribution based on the ending to last year’s Aftershocks update.

Let’s go over those clues but, if you haven’t played Aftershocks, be prepared for some spoilers.

Is The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 A Sequel?

From the looks of it, this might not be a full-blown sequel to the original game. It is definitely a standalone title and you won’t need to have played the first game to experience this one. But the game’s press release avoids using the term sequel and, when we asked if that game could be considered the true Saints & Sinners 2, a spokesperson reiterated that it’s a standalone game, but didn’t use the word ‘sequel’ themselves. This, then, might be more of an expansion than a full follow-up.

New Enemy And Area?

So to start off, Aftershocks introduced a new mechanic to Saints & Sinners in which players could discover hidden clues using a new mode on their flashlight. After you’ve beaten all of Aftershocks’ missions, players could go on a scavenger hunt based on a few hints they were given at the end.

Following this through you’ll eventually come to the game’s Bastion map where, after using some special keys gained in the campaign, you unlock a mysterious safe house. This area is filled with grizzly details. It’s got writing scrawled all over the walls about people being guilty and enacting wrath.

There’s also a list from its occupier of people that ‘Betrayed’ or ‘Lied’ to them. They also keep tabs on people they consider ‘Murderers’, but there’s only one name on that list: yours.

It seems like Skydance is setting up a new antagonist for Retribution, then. Body armor in the corner of the room may give some hints to their appearance, too. Tonally the idea of someone getting revenge on you for murder fits with the Retribution name but we have to wonder who exactly the Tourist is supposed to have murdered? The original Saints & Saints was a very open game that let you pick and choose who you killed, if anyone. So will this be a specific character from the first game? Or is this new character simply out to get you for laying a finger on anyone in the original cast?

Not only that but there’s also a postcard offering ‘Greetings From The French Quarter’, one of the most historic districts of New Orleans, where the game is set. Chances are we’ll be able to explore this area in Retribution, then.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Release Date, Price And Platforms

So far we don’t have an official release date for Saints & Sinners Chapter 2, but Meta’s social accounts have confirmed it’s coming in 2022. We also haven’t seen a formal announcement about platforms but, again, Meta’s confirmed it’s coming to Quest. Given the original game launched on both PSVR and PC VR, it seems a good bet it will end up on those platforms too, and we’ll hopefully see it on PSVR 2 as well. As for price? That’s not announced just yet.

And that’s about all we have to go on for now. Skydance does say that it will have more to share on Retribution later this year, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a PSVR and PC VR release, not to mention hopefully a version for PSVR 2.