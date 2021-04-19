The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Quest Launch Tripled PC VR Sales, Chat Shows

Sales for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners tripled when the game launched alongside the Oculus Quest 2 compared to its release month on PC VR.

That statistic can be grasped from a chart developer Skydance Interactive revealed at a digital GDC talk last week. Skydance Interactive’s Guy Costantini and Chris Busse revealed a graphic that didn’t feature any specific numbers, but did give a general outlook of how the game performed over the past year. Saints & Sinners first launched on PC in January 2020. But the sales for that month were more than tripled in October, when the game came to Facebook’s standalone headsets.

In fact, it looks like the first four months of the game’s launch just about match what it sold in October. Saints & Sinners hit PSVR in May, though still didn’t sell as much as standalone launch. Granted figures from the October window onwards account for all three versions of the game, not just one or two. Still, subsequent sales in November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021, meanwhile, all surpassed October 2020. In general, there’s a dramatic uptick to say the least.

Statistics like this support the growing narrative that developers are seeing more success on the Oculus Quest platform than they have in the past. A few weeks ago Facebook shared that over 60 apps have generated more than $1 million in revenue on Quest, for example, and games like Superhot VR have seen massively increased performance on the platform.

The success is well-deserved; Saints & Sinners sits high atop our list of all-time best VR games.

We’re anticipating seeing more from Saints & Sinners later this week – Skydance is confirmed to be taking part in the Oculus Gaming Showcase on April 21 and has hinted its news will be Walking Dead-related.