The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Review (Skydance Interactive) – PC VR (Quest & PSVR Coming Soon)

Related Posts
- Sarcralith: The Archer's Tale Is Coming To PSVR Soon
A likable bit of VR archery madness is on its way to PSVR in the…
- Accounting+ Coming To PSVR This Month
Accounting, one of the most surreal and hilarious games on the HTC Vive and Oculus…
- Crytek's The Climb Teased As 'Coming Soon' To Oculus Quest
Crytek's gorgeous rock-climbing game The Climb is still "coming soon" to the Oculus Quest standalone…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This