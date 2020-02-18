The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Makes Top Steam Releases List for January 2020

Valve released the list of top Steam releases for January 2020 and Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners made the cut — the only VR title to be featured on the list.

The monthly Top Steam Releases list looks at the top 20 games released on Steam each month. To determine the list, Valve says they “measure monthly top releases by looking at revenue generated during the first two weeks after launch.” The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners released at the end of January, and so should have made the list based on its revenue from two weeks starting at the end of January and bleeding into February.

Saints & Sinners flew somewhat under the radar before release, but post-release its become a clear VR hit with fans and critics alike. In our review, we wrote that “despite its minor issues like relatively boring environments, repetitive mission structure, and human AI that leaves a bit to be desired, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is easily the best zombie game in VR to date.”

The game is available at the moment for a slight 10% discount as part of the Humble VR Sale. Buying the game on the Humble Store will grant you with a Steam key to redeem on your Steam account, but you’ll have to get in quick, as the sale only lasts for just under 2 more days. While you’re there, you might also check out the Humble VR Bundle, which grants stunning value on some classic and iconic VR games.

