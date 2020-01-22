Interview: The Walking Dead Devs On VR Freedom, Human Enemies And More

Tomorrow sees the release of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on PC VR headsets. We’ve been looking forward to this one for a little while so, before the game releases to the masses, we went down to developer Skydance Interactive to get a behind the scenes look.

In the video below we chat to Creative Director Adam Grantham about the project. You’ve probably already seen from last week’s hands-on and yesterday’s insanely messy top kills video that this is a very, very gory game. But in our interview Grantham goes into more detail about some of the other aspects of the game, like the desire to give the player the freedom to do anything they want in this zombie wasteland.

Grantham also touches on the human enemies in the game — something we haven’t seen yet ourselves — and how they add a new dynamic to missions. Plus we’ve got an exclusive look at the team working on the game, including some rather unsettling props (that zombie can’t be great for morale, can it?) and David looking mighty impressive holding an axe.

Saints & Sinners takes The Walking Dead universe to New Orleans. As one of the last remaining survivors, you head out on missions in the flooded city, scavenging for supplies and running up against two rival human factions. From what we’ve played, we’ve been hugely impressed with the game’s physics-driven combat. Not only that buy Skydance is promising around 15 hours of playtime, too.

If the developer keeps those promises, and if the game remains fun throughout, remains to be seen, however.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners releases for PC VR headsets on January 23rd. A PSVR version of the game will follow later this year and a Quest version is in the works too. Check back tomorrow for our full review of the game.