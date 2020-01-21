Watch: The Walking Dead VR’s Goriest Kills And Best Weapons

Fair warning: if you’ve just eaten a big breakfast you probably shouldn’t scroll down.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners touches down on Oculus Rift, Valve Index and HTC Vive this week. I know, I know, it’s easy to assume this will be another throwaway spin-off from a tired franchise, but our initial impressions suggest quite the opposite. Developer Skydance Interactive has spent the last few years finely tuning a physics-driven combat system that provides satisfying weight, a suitable learning curve, fair challenge and, above all, really, really gory kills.

So before you get your hands on the game later this week, we thought we’d show you what we meant. Again, take caution: this video is VERY bloody.

See what we mean? Don’t worry, we won’t judge you if you need a minute.

Of course, satisfying combat is one thing. Stretching it out across a promised 15-hour campaign and keeping it fresh and entertaining throughout is another. The developer is promising multiple areas to explore across the city of New Orleans, sidequests and a range of other features to give Saints & Sinners a fully fleshed-out feel. Given the sheer polish seen here though, we’re hoping Skydance manages to pull it off. It’d be a bloody shame if not.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners hits PC VR on January 23rd, with PSVR and Oculus Quest versions to follow later this year. Check back later in the week for our full review as well as an interview with the developers straight from their offices.