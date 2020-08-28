The Witcher: Monster Slayer Is A New Mobile AR Game From CD Projekt Red

A new mobile The Witcher AR game called Monster Slayer developed by Spokko, part of the CD Projekt Red family, will bring the monsters of the dark fantasy universe to your neighborhood using Pokemon Go-style gameplay.

Since the runaway success of Pokemon Go, there’s been an absolute plethora of similar games aiming to emulate that success. There was a The Walking Dead location-based AR game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from the same studio, then Minecraft Earth and now… The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

That’s right, you’ll soon be able to get your Geralt on and go out hunting for monsters in the streets around you house, catching them using an AR interface that places creatures in your surroundings using a live feed from your phone’s camera.

While the trailer, embedded below, shows a young man playing the game in a beautiful eastern European-looking forest, it’s not likely everyone will have such an apt setting to play the game in. I’m personally looking forward to catching some monsters from the Witcher in a dirty city alleyway.

Spokko says that “preparation is key” if you want to defeat the enemies in Monster Slayer, perhaps hinting at more depth in the mechanics of this title than others in the genre. You’ll have to use potions, oils, bombs, and bait if you want to succeed, just like in the mainline Witcher games.

The game announcement comes at a strange time — while Pokemon Go remains popular, none of the more recent games that followed it seem to have had the same success. Plus, for many people around the world, walking around their neighborhood is not a great idea, or even not allowed, at the moment due to the pandemic. That being said, a release date for the game hasn’t been announced, so that could be less of a concern in the future.

Will you be trying out The Witcher: Monster Slayer? Let us know in the comments.